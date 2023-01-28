Hazel Miles Miller, 88, of Louisville, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1934, in Grayson County, Kentucky to the late George and Annie Cain Miles. Hazel was a beloved mother and devoted grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Leon Miller; stepmother, Claudia Johnson Miles; and her granddaughter, Patricia Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Miller Barrett Frickman (Jerry), of Ohio, and Steven Miller (Kay), of Louisville; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service was at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2-7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Faith Chapel General Baptist Church, 4720 Dover Rd. Louisville, KY 40216.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.