By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
On Saturday, July 22, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6100 block of Owensboro Road in Falls of Rough to investigate a head-on collision with injuries.
An SUV driven by 65-year-old Jill Key, of Falls of Rough, had been travelling eastbound on KY 54 (Owensboro Road) when, for unknown reasons, it veered over the center line and impacted a westbound vehicle, driven by James McCombs, head-on.
Key’s vehicle left the roadway and came to a final rest down an embankment against a tree. She and her 23-year-old grandson, Christian Alexander, had to be extricated by the Leitchfield Fire Department.
Key suffered critical injuries and was later flown to University of Louisville Hospital, while Alexander suffered serious injuries and was also airlifted to U of L Hospital. Two additional juvenile occupants in Key’s vehicle suffered minor injuries, and were treated and released.
McCombs was not reported injured.
Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
