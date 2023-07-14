The Grayson County Health Department this month announced that its HANDS program has received a $227,000 grant to improve its services.
Offered through community health departments across Kentucky, Health Access Nurturing Development Services (HANDS) is a free and voluntary home visiting program for any new or expecting parent(s) through which they are assigned a support worker who will visit once per week to assist with social and emotional development, basic care, physical and brain development, parent and child attachment relationships, and other services, according to Grayson County HANDS Co-Supervisor Chelsea Peak.
Families can stay in the program until their child’s third birthday, so, if they sign on during pregnancy, they can receive support for up to three and a half years, Peak said, adding that the program, which is not based on income, also connects its clients with other resources in the community.
The health department learned of the grant opportunity through the Kentucky Department for Public Health in February of this year, and, Peak said, the HANDS department staff worked together to come up with creative ways of using the funding and applied. The grant’s purpose, she said, is to aid in the recruitment of families to the program, as well as to provide existing and new families with incentives, such as free car seats, diapers, wipes, diaper bags filled with items, siblings’ presents, birthday gifts for the target children, and gift cards.
With no limit on the amount of funding that could be awarded, Grayson County’s HANDS program ultimately received $227,000, a sum HANDS staffers were “ecstatic” to receive, said Supervisor Sarah Meredith.
“We’ve applied for grants in the past...but they’ve never been this big,” Meredith said. “We couldn’t believe it.”
Peak said that, in addition to affording Grayson County HANDS the ability to offer more incentives to clients, the amount of funding received will also enable it to improve and renovate its facility, upgrade technology, and purchase a vehicle for the program. The funding was received July 1, and the program will have one year to use it.
Meredith said the funding provides opportunities for new partnerships and collaborations, as well.
“We are hoping to open the doors wide open to be able to serve Grayson County,” she said.
Meredith and Peak both credit the HANDS team members and their ability to collaborate for being able to receive the grant.
“We would like to make it known that...this is a team accomplishment,” Peak said. “If we didn’t all work together as well as we do, none of this would be possible.”
“We have a wonderful program,” Meredith said. “We have a team here that’s just amazing...In our department, it’s like a bunch of puzzle pieces: Each one is perfect, but together it’s even better.”
For more information about the HANDS program or to take part in it, call 270-296-3030 or visit graysonhealthcenter.org/hands or the facility itself at 124 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.
“Our door is always open, so please come visit us,” Meredith said.
