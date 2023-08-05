Two health organizations have partnered to identify and prioritize community health needs.
The Lincoln Trail District Health Department and Baptist Health Hardin jointly will conduct the 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment survey. It is meant to identify priority health needs and concerns in the communities the organizations serve, a news release said.
“LTDHD has a strong history of collaborating with Baptist to improve the health of our residents,” LTDHD Public Health Director Sara Jo Best said in the release. “This survey will allow us to gain a deeper understanding of the needs of the communities that we serve.”
The release said the organizations will be sharing resources and expertise to produce comprehensive, data-driven results, and will ensure processes are in place to reach populations most at risk.
“This survey holds great significance for our community because it helps to identify the greatest health needs in the region and opens a pathway to strategically address those needs,” Baptist Health Hardin President Robert Ramey said in the release. “The assessment is the first step to ensuring that central Kentuckians are living healthier and longer lives.”
The Community Health Needs Assessment survey will cover Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Marion, Meade, Nelson, Taylor, and Washington counties. Residents who live, work, or provide services in these counties are encouraged to complete the survey at bit.ly/47i7J38.
The link will remain open until Sept. 1.
