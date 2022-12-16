The Grayson County Healthcare Foundation, created in 2020 to oversee the transaction proceeds generated from the sale of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to Owensboro Health, announced this week it is hiring Brittany Clemons as its first Executive Director.
A Leitchfield resident, Clemons is currently the Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Safety at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, where she has been employed for the past 10 years.
“After an intensive search and interview process, the Board of Directors are elated to announce the selection of Brittany Clemons as their Executive Director,” Foundation Chair Trevor Ray said. “Brittany’s wealth of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm provides assurance regarding the long-term success of our organization.”
The Grayson County Healthcare Foundation is a community foundation that exists to preserve and enhance the long-term health and wellness of the citizens of Grayson County through the support and advocacy of programs, institutions and facilities that improve community health.
As the Foundation’s Executive Director, Clemons will serve as the chief executive in charge of leading and directing the organization and providing active management of the foundation’s business under the direction of the Board of Trustees. This includes leading the organization toward achievement of its mission and working with the Board of Trustees to develop and implement a plan for long-term financial viability, growth, and stability.
Clemons is expected to begin her responsibilities in January 2023.
“I am excited to begin working with the Grayson County Healthcare Foundation,” said Clemons. “It is my passion to care for my community, and I look forward to continuing to improve the health of Grayson County.”
