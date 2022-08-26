The Grayson County Healthcare Foundation, created in 2020 to oversee the transaction proceeds generated from the sale of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to Owensboro Health, announced this week that it is searching for its first executive director.
The Grayson County Healthcare Foundation is a community foundation that exists to preserve and enhance the long-term health and wellness of the citizens of Grayson County through the support and advocacy of programs, institutions and facilities that improve community health.
The executive director will serve as the chief executive in charge of leading and directing the organization and providing active management of the foundation’s business under the direction of the Board of Trustees. This includes leading the organization toward achievement of its mission and working with the Board of Trustees to develop and implement a plan for long-term financial viability, growth, and stability.
“Our goal is to find a leader that can manage the foundation’s day to day operations and be the Foundation’s face in the community; ideally, someone with prior experience in a community foundation, grant-making, community health/welfare organization, or other similar non-profit organization,” said Foundation Chair Trevor Ray. “This individual would be someone with an appreciation and passion for population health management initiatives and improving the social determinants of health within the community.”
Anyone interested in pursuing this opportunity is encouraged to reach out to the Board’s Administrative Assistant, Michele Vincent via email (gchf.bod@gmail.com) or contact a member of the Grayson County Healthcare Foundation board, which, in addition to Ray, includes Dr. Anthony Smith, DO, Vice Chair Garry Watkins, Barry Cannon, Secretary Edwin McKinney, Tom Goff, David Downs, Steven Smith, Raye Montgomery, Joel Bernard, and Kevin Brooks.
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.