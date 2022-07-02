Heather Lynn Basham, 52, of Herscher, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Basham of Herscher; two sons, Tyler Brueck (Caitlin) of Shelbyville, and Edward “Dylan” Dennison of Leitchfield; three step-daughters, Megan Basham of Herscher, Mikaela Basham of Nashville and Emily Dennison Gibson (Lee; and her mother, Sharon Carmine of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her father.
The funeral was Sunday, June 26, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Seth Basham officiating. Burial was in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
