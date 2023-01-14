Rep. Samara Heavrin, of Leitchfield, will serve on the Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations, State Government, and Transportation committees during the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2023 session, according to an announcement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“In recent years, the General Assembly has made great strides toward strengthening our workforce, improving our economy for all businesses, and prioritizing resources in ways that benefit all Kentuckians,” said Heavrin. “I appreciate leadership for their confidence in me to serve on these committees and look forward to being a vocal advocate for legislation that makes Kentucky the gold standard on these critical issues.”
The House Licensing and Occupations Committee deals with licenses that do not normally fall into any other committees such as racing, prize fighting and wrestling, places of entertainment, alcoholic beverage control, and private corporations. Committee members also consider legislation relating to real estate licensees, auctioneers, and accountants.
Members of the House State Government Committee deal directly with the policies and administration of state government, including the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. This includes all constitutional officers, the state retirement systems, and Commonwealth’s attorneys and circuit clerks.
The House Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.
Heavrin’s committee membership comes on the heels of her recent appointment as Chair of the newly created Family and Children Committee. The new committee will focus on child welfare, adult protective services, guardianship, child care and other social service programs and public assistance programs such as TANF, CCAP and SNAP. This new standing committee will also include the work formerly performed by the Child Welfare Oversight Committee. The separation of these two important issue areas symbolizes the legislature’s commitment to the children and families of Kentucky and improving their quality of life.
Heavrin will additionally serve on the Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services, where she will play a key role in shaping the state’s next budget relating to the matter.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne said. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. This session we will continue our efforts to lower taxes, look for ways to help Kentuckians and the state navigate record inflation, and continue fighting to protect the values that define our Commonwealth.”
The 2023 Regular Session convened on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
Heavrin serves the state’s 18th House District, which includes all of Grayson County and a portion of Hardin County.
- Submitted
