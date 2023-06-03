Rep. Samara Heavrin, of Leitchfield, will serve on the Kentucky General Assembly’s Health and Human Services Delivery Task Force, according to an announcement this week from the office of House Speaker David Osborne. Legislative leadership created the panel to focus on issues pertaining to health and human services delivery, as well as identifying both areas of improvement and potential solutions.
“I am honored Speaker Osborne has appointed me to the Health and Human Services Delivery Task Force and look forward to the conversations we will be having in the coming months,” said Heavrin. “We have made strides to improve services for Kentuckians, but there is always room for improvement, which is why this task force is so important. The Cabinet provides many services, including Medicaid services, public health agencies, and mental health and intellectual disability programs, and since the cabinet casts such a wide net, we must ensure these services are carried out effectively.”
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services contains scores of agencies, offices, and programs aimed at protecting the health of all Kentuckians and providing services to help individuals meet basic needs like housing and food.
This task force began its work during the last interim and will continue to study the organizational structure, operations, and administration of programs, policies, and procedures within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to determine if or how services can be delivered more effectively and efficiently. In addition, task force members will continue the legislature’s work to ensure public programs created to provide safety nets do not prevent individuals from returning to the workforce or becoming independent.
“During the 2023 Regular Session, we addressed the juvenile justice crisis, lowered taxes, protected our public pensions, ensured access to reliable and resilient energy sources, and increased access to lifesaving medical services. We also passed legislation aimed at improving workforce shortages in health care, education, and law enforcement and moved to protect parent’s rights and ensure the individuals and institutions our children rely on are acting appropriately,” Osborne said. “These accomplishments are the result of a productive interim. Our objective is to come into each session with an agenda aimed at building a brighter future for the people of our commonwealth. Task forces like this one have proven to be a vital tool, providing us with an opportunity to focus on issues as they develop.”
Task force members will meet throughout the 2023 Interim and submit their findings and recommendations to the Legislative Research Commission by Dec. 4, 2023, for referral to the appropriate committee or committees.
Heavrin serves the state’s 18th House District, which includes part of Hardin and all of Grayson County. In addition, the task force, Heavrin will serve on the interim joint committees on Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations, State Government, Transportation, and Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services. Heavrin will also co-chair the Families and Children committee.
To follow the task force and other legislative work, visit legislature.ky.gov or follow the House Majority Caucus on Facebook and YouTube @KYHouseGOP.
