State Rep. Samara Heavrin has been selected for the Class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship, one of the nation’s premier leadership development programs for elected leaders. Heavrin received the prominent recognition for her commitment to public service and professional integrity.
Each year, the nonpartisan center selects 24 state and local-level leaders for the program. Heavrin, who represents Grayson County and a portion of Hardin County, is only the 11th Kentuckian to garner the recognition. She will spend the next two years discussing some of the nation’s greatest teachings that deal with ethical values and democratic principles — such as the Declaration of Independence and writings by Martin Luther King Jr. — alongside leading scholars and the additional cohort members.
“It’s an honor to be selected as a Rodel fellow, and I’m grateful to be recognized for my commitment to democracy and civil discourse,” said Heavrin. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to collaborate with national leaders as we put political differences aside and aim to address some of America’s greatest challenges at home and abroad.”
Heavrin became the youngest female ever elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2019. She currently serves on the House Committees on State Government, Judiciary, Transportation, and Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs, as well as the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation.
The Grayson County native is also Co-Chair of the Early Childhood Education Task Force, which researches all aspects of caregiving and educational structures in both public and private sectors. Earlier this year, Heavrin spearheaded House Bill 499, legislation establishing the Employee Child-Care Assistance Partnership. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce awarded Heavrin the Most Valuable Policymaker award for her industry-leading measure.
The Rodel Institute aims to strengthen democracy and public leadership in the United States. Since its founding in 2005, the Rodel Fellowship has helped nearly 400 state and local elected officials reach their full potential as public servants. These fellows have gone on to serve as United States senators, governors, mayors, party leaders, Cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, and Vice President of the United States.
