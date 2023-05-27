Grayson County is slated to receive $150,000 in funding from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund (KADF). According to state Rep. Samara Heavrin, the announcement was shared with legislators at the monthly meeting of the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee. The legislative committee reviews funding awarded by the KADF.
The funds for Grayson County were specifically appropriated for the Grayson County Cattlemen’s Association through the County Agricultural Investment Program. The program is designed to assist in the improvement and diversification of farm operations. The program covers several investment areas, from farm infrastructure to energy efficiency and production.
“As part of the legislature’s effort to preserve and continue to grow one of the most important sectors in our state’s economy, I am happy to announce that Grayson County will receive $150,000 in agricultural development funds,” said Heavrin. “This investment comes as a result of the continued teamwork with the Agricultural Development Board, the Department of Agriculture, the Grayson County Cattlemen’s Association, and the other legislators. The investment will be a great asset to our local operations, and I look forward to seeing how this will benefit our communities and the surrounding areas.”
The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement fund was established as a result of an accord that was reached in 1998 between four major tobacco product manufacturers and 46 states. Kentucky’s portion of the payout has surpassed $2.2 billion in what remains the largest civil settlement in U.S. history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.