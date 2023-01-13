Rep. Samara Heavrin of Leitchfield is the new Chair of the Kentucky House’s Family Services Committee, House Speaker David Osborne announced recently.
“I am extremely honored to chair the new House Family Services Committee and look forward to the work ahead of us,” said Heavrin. “Creating this new committee and charging it with working to improve the quality of life for families across our commonwealth speaks volumes about our commitment to tackling very difficult subjects. We’ve made strides in improving programs that serve our most vulnerable children and families, but have so much more to do. I look forward to continuing those efforts.”
The House Health and Family Services Committee is now divided into two separate committees. However, it also provides additional oversight to Medicaid spending, which accounts for $11.5 billion annually. This standing committee will also incorporate the work formerly performed by the Medicaid Oversight Subcommittee. The new Health Services Committee will focus on health care and delivery matters such as public health, Medicaid, mental health and health facilities.
The new Family and Children Committee will focus on child welfare, adult protective services, guardianship, child care and other social service programs and public assistance programs such as TANF, CCAP, SNAP and WIC. This new standing committee will also include the work formerly performed by the Child Welfare Oversight Committee.
“Leading this committee is a major task and requires someone who not only understands the issues we face but also can embrace an innovative approach to finding solutions. Rep. Heavrin is that individual, and she has proven that she can deliver on tasks others might find impossible,” Osborne said.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when — or in many states, whether — bills will be considered.”
The 2023 Regular Session convened on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
