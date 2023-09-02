The Kentucky League of Cities presented Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-Leitchfield) with a 2023 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award.
KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney and Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll presented the award for Heavrin’s work in the 2023 Regular Session.
Heavrin sponsored House Bill 248, a KLC priority that provides a needed step toward ensuring recovery residences in communities across Kentucky offer the care needed to help Kentucky battle addiction by setting minimum standards for recovery homes.
“Rep. Heavrin is ensuring Kentuckians recover in a healthy and safe setting by requiring minimum standards for recovery homes,” Carroll said. “Her sponsorship of measures such as House Bill 248 will help individuals heal from the plight of addiction.”
Chaney thanked Heavrin for her support of Kentucky’s cities.
“It takes quality leadership like that from Rep. Heavrin to continually improve life in our communities,” he said. “I am sure we will continue discussing ways to strengthen cities and the state in the upcoming session.”
“I appreciate this recognition and the efforts of the Kentucky League of Cities to get this bill through,” Heavrin said. “I don’t know of a single family untouched by substance abuse, but know of many who have prayed for loved ones to beat their addiction. House Bill 248 ensures that those who exist to help with recovery are prepared to provide the services necessary.”
KLC bestows the “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award on legislators who perform outstanding work in the legislature advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.
(0) comments
