Kentucky League of Cities recently presented state Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-Leitchfield) with a “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award.
Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) bestows the award on legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state, and Heavrin was recognized for her work with KLC to pass language in the 2022 Regular Session to help city police departments investigate domestic violence cases.
“City police departments deal with all types of issues, including domestic violence,” KLC Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll said. “It is important that they have all the tools possible to investigate these types of crimes that often involve some of the community’s most vulnerable population. We appreciate Rep. Heavrin’s willingness to champion an amendment that provides city officers information that can help them combat these cases.”
Heavrin expressed her appreciation to city officials for the recognition.
“I am extremely thankful to the Kentucky League of Cities for nominating me as a ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities,’ ” Heavrin said. “As a state legislator, I know how important it is to have a solid working relationship with local governments. Local officials work directly in our communities and are in constant contact with their citizens, so having a solid relationship with these officials allows us to know what Kentucky communities need. Our mission is to improve the quality of life of all Kentuckians. One way we can do that is by working with our local governments.”
“City officials appreciate the support and advocacy of Rep. Heavrin,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney. “She has been a strong partner for cities, and we look forward to a continued relationship in future sessions as we discuss ways to strengthen Kentucky communities.”
Founded in 1927, the Kentucky League of Cities is a membership association of more than 370 cities across the commonwealth.
