On the House floor Tuesday, members passed HB 164, sponsored by Rep. Samara Heavrin of Leitchfield.
The measure allows jails to hire those between 18-20 years of age to work in non-inmate contact positions. As it stands now, jail employees must be at least 21 years of age.
“As we tackle Kentucky’s workforce shortage this session, it’s crucial we address a portion of our workforce that is struggling — our jails,” Heavrin said. “Jails are looking for individuals to fill administrative, medical, commissary, support, and clerical positions. Opening up those positions to those 18-20 years of age is one step in the right direction of getting our jails fully staffed.”
Kentucky currently lags in the nation in workforce participation rates at just 57.6%. Jails throughout the state continue to struggle to attract and retain workers.
“The issue was brought to me by the Grayson County Jailer, Jason Woosley,” Heavrin said. “With over 150,000 job openings in Kentucky and 11 million openings nationwide, we have to take action to make sure our jails are properly staffed. By broadening the job qualifications, it will expand the pool of eligible applicants.”
HB 164 moves to the Senate for consideration. For more information on the measure, visit legislature.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.