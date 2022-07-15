Samara Heavrin is among exclusive company as she was recently selected as one of 48 state leaders to participate in a prestigious fellowship program.
The Council of State Governments announced the 18th District representative was selected to participate in the 2022 CSG Henry Toll Fellowship, according to a release for the Kentucky Republican Caucus.
Bringing together 48 individuals representing 32 states from several sectors of state government, the fellowship is the nation’s premier leadership development program for state government officials, the release said.
“It is such an honor to be selected for this fellowship program. I look forward to collaborating with government leaders from 32 different states,” Heavrin said in the release. “This opportunity will allow me to speak for the people of the 18th House District and for those across the Commonwealth at a national level.”
Each year, the fellowship brings up to 48 leaders from all three branches of state government to the Council of State Governments national headquarters in Lexington for an intensive, five-day leadership boot camp. The program’s sessions are designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth while providing priceless networking and relationship-building opportunities, according to the release.
“While the CSG Henry Toll Fellows come from every region of our nation, from both political parties and all three branches of state government, they share one thing in common— they are all people of purpose with a passion for public service,” said CSG Executive Director and CEO David Adkins, a former Kansas state senator and 1993 Toll Fellowship alumnus. “Toll Fellows are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to solve problems, to work collaboratively to get things done, and their belief that state government can and must be a force for good.”
According to the release, the fellowship encourages participants to evaluate and adapt the way they interact with each other and the world around them, providing an opportunity unlike any other in the nation. Providing a variety of exercises and sessions, the content of the program is different each year.
There are more than 1,300 graduates of the fellowship, which began in 1986. Distinguished alumni include five state/territorial house speakers, three sitting state supreme court justices, 10 sitting members of Congress, five sitting governors and 200 Toll alumni currently serving as state/territorial legislators, the release said.
“Congratulations to the 2022 Toll Fellows for being selected to participate in the premier state government training program in the country,” said Washington state Sen. Sam Hunt, who serves as CSG national chairman for 2022. “As part of a very selective group chosen from state governments across the country, they are in for a rewarding experience. As a former Toll myself, I know they will sharpen their skills in making government more effective.”
As the 18th District representative, Heavrin serves Grayson County and part of Hardin County. At 30, the Leitchfield residewnt is the youngest serving member of the state legislature.
For more information on the fellowship, go to csg.org/leadership or email leadershipdevelopment@csg.org.
