Helen M. Best, 81 of Elizabethtown, died peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown after putting up a fight against dementia.
She was born in Louisville and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a great mom, grandmother and a fighter who loved her family immensely.
Helen was preceded in death by a son, Jerome Best, and her parents, Riley and Ruth Mildred Cottrell.
Survivors include her children, Mike (Patty) Best, Mark Best, Joseph Best, Regina (Mike) Morgan, Monica Dabney and Karen (Paul) Shepard; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral was Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Burial followed in St. James Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and continued after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Contributions may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.