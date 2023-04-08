Hershel Langdon, age 95, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1927 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Robert “Bobby” and Daisy Hockenbury Langdon.
He is survived by his son, Ricky Langdon (Margaret), of Anneta, and two daughters, Linda Whobrey (Joey), of Leitchfield, and Barbara Harrison, of Bowling Green.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Anna Raymer Langdon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Lance Wilson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Claggett Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
