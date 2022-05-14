The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry has announced that the Hickory Grove Band will be performing at the Opry’s next show on Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. in the old judicial building (third floor) in Leitchfield next to the Grayson County Health Department.
Admission is free. Please use the back door to enter the building and access the elevator or stairs to the top floor.
Hickory Grove is an experienced bluegrass band from Leitchfield that has been performing for over 10 years. The group performs a variety of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music and bluegrass gospel songs, too. Band members include Barry Downs (vocals and guitar), Keith Elmore (banjo), Bryan England (vocals and banjo), Leon Davis (vocals and mandolin), and Brian Stevenson (vocals and bass).
Also performing on the same show will be the Into the Blue Band, of Hardinsburg, and the Fowler Boyz and Friends Band, of Elizabethtown and Louisville.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.