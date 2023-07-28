A hit and run crash on Elizabethtown Road led to the arrest of two individuals from Ohio County this past weekend.
On Sunday, at 2 p.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Erik Franklin responded to the 6000 block of Elizabethtown Road on a hit and run complaint, according to a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Witnesses reported that a black Ford F150, pulling a trailer had run off the roadway, struck two mailboxes, and then fled the scene. One of the witnesses followed the truck for a short distance to the point where it stopped, removed the trailer, and fled the scene once again.
The F150 was occupied by a male and female who refused to identify themselves to the witness, the release states.
According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, the witness obtained the vehicle’s license plate number and reported it to dispatch. A short time later, a black F150 was reported to have been abandoned on Crow Hollow Road.
Multiple Grayson County residents also called dispatch and reported a male and female walking along Keller School Road.
Dpty. Sean Fentress and Leitchfield Police Officer Ty Whitaker responded to the area, as the caller reported that the male subject appeared to be armed. Upon their arrival, the male subject appeared to throw a handgun into the weeds. Both the male and female were detained as they appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
It was discovered that the male subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. Also, K-9 Zeus located a handgun in the weeds, which was consistent with the location in which the suspect tossed the aforementioned item.
The female, 31-year-old Amber Horton, from Ohio County, was charged with public intoxication, while the male, 31-year-old Brian McClellan, also from Ohio County, was arrested for the warrants and additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and public intoxication with other charges pending.
The GCSO would like to thank the Grayson County citizens for their diligent efforts in reporting the location of the suspicious persons in this small community.
“If they were willing to destroy property and flee the scene, it is likely that they would have resorted to other crimes as they attempted to leave the area with no transportation,” Chaffins said. “At least these two individuals will think twice about returning to our county if they know that our citizens will report their criminal behavior to authorities.”
