As National Volunteer Week is quickly approaching on April 16 to 22, Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky would like to thank the volunteers who graciously gave over 12,000 hours to serve the local non-profit’s mission in 2022.
“Our organization was founded by volunteers 45 years ago, and we could not do what we do without their ongoing support,” said Volunteer Manager Annette Jones.
Hosparus Health is also looking for new volunteers to cover the growing needs of patients and their families in Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, LaRue and Meade counties. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available; whether it is sorting and tagging items for the Thrift Shop, honoring veterans for their service, or playing an instrument to comfort a patient, all types of talent are needed.
“No matter your interests, we work with you to find the right fit for you,” said Jones.
Flexible options are available for those who need to work from home or who only have a few hours a month to give. Free training is provided to all volunteers and includes an online session and an in-person class. In addition, the organization works with volunteers to ensure they feel confident in their chosen roles and responsibilities. Interested parties should apply at hosparushealth.org/volunteer.
For questions, general information, or to inquire about scheduling training, please contact Jones at ajones@hosparus.org or call (270) 304-2330.
All volunteers must supply documentation for COVID-19 vaccination before starting.
Not able to volunteer? Supporters can also make a difference by donating gently used apparel, furniture, home goods and collectibles to the Hosparus Health Thrift Shop. The shops benefit Hosparus Health patients and families through support for our programs and services. The Elizabethtown location is in the Helmwood Plaza, at 611 West Poplar St., Suite A2. For additional information, visit the website or call (270) 769-0569.
