Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center officials celebrated the opening of the Leitchfield hospital’s new $3 million geriatric behavioral health unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
The 12-bed, 6,000-square-foot inpatient until will be the only one in the region to specifically focus on the mental health needs of older adult patients, and is the hospital’s largest capital project since 2009, according to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) CEO Ashley Herrington.
“We are so excited to open up this unit,” she said.
Herrington opened the event by welcoming attendees and introducing Adam Smith, M.D., whom will serve as medical director of the Geropsychiatric Inpatient program.
Smith said he is looking forward to providing the region with a “long overdue service.”
The inpatient geriatric behavioral health program will provide cognitive, emotional, and behavioral care for various psychiatric illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and thought disorders, according to a press release.
The locked unit is designed for short-term stays, with the goal of returning patients to their homes. It serves individuals from private residences, assisted living centers, and nursing homes.
Owensboro Health President and CEO Mark Marsh said there is a “huge need” for these services, and the new geriatric behavioral health unit will mean “so much” for Leitchfield and the surrounding region.
“This is so exciting to be able to share this,” Marsh said, adding that the expansion is one more step toward bringing more healthcare offerings to the area.
Following the ribbon cutting, hospital officials provided tours of the new unit.
Among those attending the ceremony were Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller, Leitchfield City Councilman and hospital board member Denny Fentress, Leitchfield Parks and Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman, Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson, Grayson County Healthcare Foundation Director Brittany Clemons, T & T Construction owners Tommy and Tina Higdon, retired Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center CEO Wayne Meriwether, and representatives from Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, Med Center, Intrepid Home Health, Twin Lakes Home Health, & BeeHive Homes of Grayson County.
