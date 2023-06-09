Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center will host a Coffee Hour Open House for anyone interested in learning more about the volunteer program at the hospital on June 14.
The Coffee Hour Open House will be held in the hospital’s lobby at the main entrance from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers and hospital leaders will be available to answer questions and share a doughnut and coffee.
“If you have four hours of free time a week and would like to work in a family atmosphere, volunteering here is a great option,” said Charlotte Shaw, a volunteer since 2011.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and able to work a shift from either 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications to become a volunteer can be picked up at the Information Desk inside the main entrance. All candidates will go through the interview process.
