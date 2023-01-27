Grayson County connected on seven 3-point field goals in the first quarter on the way to defeating host Washington County 73-48 in a girls high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Continuing to show improvement, Grayson County, under the direction of Coach Todd Johnston, recorded its fourth straight win.
After notching the win, Grayson County improved to 8-11.
Washington County dropped to 4-14 following the loss.
Starting strong, Grayson County outscored Washington County 29-10 in the first quarter.
Grayson County led 43-26 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Extending its lead after halftime, Grayson County led 64-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Four different players reached double figures in scoring for the Lady Cougars.
Sydney Perkins scored a game-high 16 points to lead Grayson County to the win.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Sutten VanMeter scored 15 points, Aryssa Riggs netted 14 points and Breigh Jones tallied 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Grayson County, Isabel Blanton contributed nine points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Ella Narvaez (four points), Addison Spainhoward (three points) and Kenedi Green (two points).
Tashearia Smalley scored 15 points to pace Washington County in the high school hoops matchup. Joining Smalley in double figures for Washington County, Izzy Medley and Zakia Thompson netted 11 points apiece.
Aiding the Commanderettes offensively, Kylie Newton (eight points), Nastasia Riley (two points) and Emilee Foster (one point) delivered the rest of Washington County’s scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.