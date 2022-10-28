A residence on Dixie Avenue in Leitchfield was rendered “unlivable” following a fire on Tuesday afternoon, Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall said.
At 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, the Leitchfield Fire Department was called to respond to a structure fire at 419 Dixie Ave. in Leitchfield.
According to Duvall, firefighters knocked the blaze down by around 3:58 p.m. with no injuries reported.
Firefighters also located two exposures in the rear of the residence and quickly extinguished them, thereby containing the fire to the one structure, Duvall said.
The fire started after brush was being burned and the flames spread to the house. With dry vegetation surrounding the brush, the situation was made all the more precarious, according to Duvall.
The house was heavily damaged, and, despite firefighters’ retrieving some personal belongings, the structure is “probably unlivable,” said Duvall.
“It was just horrible,” he said, adding that, in the month of October, the Leitchfield Fire Department has made nearly 70 runs.
Duvall also contacted the American Red Cross to provide assistance with lodging and necessities for the resident of the home, Mikki Colmore.
Kentucky Utilities shut off electricity to the property, and firefighters officially cleared the scene at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
Also providing a presence on the scene were the Leitchfield Police Department and Grayson County EMS.
