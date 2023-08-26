Hubert Moutardier Jr. “Junior,” age 89, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born on March 27, 1934 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Hubert Sr. and Reta VanMeter Moutardier.
He is survived by his son, Marshall Moutardier (Susan), of Leitchfield, and a daughter, Sherry Moutardier of Texas.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dewayne Moutardier.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Burial will be in the Mulberry Flats Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.