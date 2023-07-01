The Leitchfield United Methodist Church announced the appointment of the Rev. Jordan Hunter as its new pastor, effective June 25.
Hunter brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and a strong commitment to serving the congregation and the local community.
A graduate of Lindsay Wilson College, Hunter continued her theological studies at Asbury Seminary, further equipping herself with a deep understanding of Christian doctrine to go with her dedication to spreading God’s love. Her educational background makes her an ideal fit for leading and guiding the Leitchfield United Methodist Church family, the church statement said.
She is joined in this new journey by her husband, Matthew Hunter.
Congregants and community members alike are encouraged to extend a warm embrace to the Rev. Jordan Hunter and Matthew as they embark on this new chapter of faith, hope and spiritual growth at Leitchfield United Methodist Church.
