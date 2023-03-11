Imogene Saltsman, age 82, of Blowtown, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1940 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Amos and Mayme Decker Mercer.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tim Saltsman, and children, Glendell Saltsman, Bennie Saltsman (Thelma), Jimmy Saltsman, Danny Saltsman (Debbie), Sharon Higdon (Jeff) and Timmy Saltsman (Verita), all of Blowtown.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Blowtown Church with Bro. Joey Decker officiating. Burial was in the Blowtown Newton Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and at the Blowtown Church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.