Imogene Sandlin, age 87 of Maryville, Tennessee, formerly of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Maryville. She was born in Grayson County the daughter of the late Sterling and Sylvia Meredith Logsdon.
Left to honor Imogene’s memory is her son, Ricky Dale Sandlin (Marty).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. B. Sandlin; and one son, Gary Wayne Sandlin, and his wife, Carolyn.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Leon Ashley officiating. Burial was in McGrew Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
