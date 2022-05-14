Ina Elizabeth Decker, age 72, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born on Jan. 14, 1950 in Anneta, Kentucky the daughter of the late Nathan and Georgie Meredith Decker.
Left to honor Ina’s memory are her husband, Everette Decker, and five children, Denver Ray Decker (Mary McGrew), Donna Sanders (Aubrey), Ora McGrew (Danny), Mary Decker (David Jarboe) and Billie Parker (Jeff).
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Horace and Gracie Decker.
