Industry Certification Breakfast celebrates CTE students

The Grayson County Technology Center and the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce joined forces to celebrate students who are well on their way to career success after earning industry certifications in their field.
These give students a distinct advantage in the job market, as well as offer tuition savings and scholarship opportunities.
The Industry Certification Breakfast recognizes the importance of CTE and trade skills, and originated with the Chamber, which has partnered with the Tech Center to host the event for several years.
Class of 2003 alumnus Brandon Harrel, of Dusty Hammers Cabinetry and Woodworking, shared his journey, which started in classes with former Carpentry teacher Ernie Harris, who he credited as one of the many people who helped him along the way. This inspired him to seek ways to “give back,” which has included partnering with the Tech Center’s successful work-based learning programs.
A variety of community partners mentor and support students through this program as they begin their journeys into the workforce. The program provides on-site, hands-on training that enhances the educational experience.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.