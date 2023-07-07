The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District on Monday announced the availability of its draft 2023 Master Plan for the Rough River Lake Project, Breckinridge, Grayson, and Hardin counties, and feedback is being accepted.
The draft 2023 Master Plan is an integrated document containing an environmental assessment (EA) that analyzes the potential effects to the human environment. Specifically, this document evaluated alternatives and potential impacts to natural, cultural, and socioeconomic resources from revising and updating the 1961 Rough River Lake Master Plan in compliance with guidance in ER 1130-2-550 and Engineering Pamphlet (EP) 1130-2-550.
The recommended plan is to adopt and implement the 2023 Rough River Lake Master Plan, which includes updates to land classifications and resource objectives of the Rough River Lake Project and brings the Resource Management Plan (RMP) up to date to reflect current ecological, sociodemographic, and outdoor recreation trends that are affecting the Rough River Lake Project.
In addition to the recommended plan, a “no action” plan was evaluated. The no action plan would entail the continued use of the 1961 Master Plan and would result in no change from current management direction or level of management intensity. The district has determined that implementing the preferred alternative would not constitute a major federal action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment within the meaning of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as amended, and therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement is not required.
The draft 2023 Master Plan document containing the integrated EA and Finding of No Significant Impact is available for viewing at https://www.lrl.usace.army.mil/Portals/64/docs/CWProjects/Planning/Master%20Plans/Rough%20River%20Master%20Plan%20Update%20June%202023%20Release%20to%20public_Reduced_508%20Compliant.pdf.
To request a paper copy of the EA or to submit comments, contact Wildlife Biologist Jeffrey Hawkins at jeffrey.a.hawkins@usace.army.mil or (502) 315-7451.
Comments regarding the draft EA received by Aug. 2 will assist in the agency’s evaluation of the project and will be reflected in the project record.
