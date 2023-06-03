Irvin Dwayne Dales, age 48, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Leitchfield. He was born on Oct. 7, 1974, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of the late Silas Leroy Kinser and Francis Fayetta Wells Dales.
Irvin was a self-employed construction worker who always had a joke or a prank for everyone. He enjoyed playing the guitar and walking in nature, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Left to honor Irvin’s memory are his children, Zoey Leenah (Dales) Compton and John Tanner (Dales) Compton; his wife, Phyllis Dani Dales; his siblings, Pamela England and Jeff Kinser; a niece, Heather Miller; and a nephew, Chad Dales.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Trevanna Clemons; a stepdaughter, Carl Gail Horton; and his mother-in-law, Marsha Grant.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Dales.
