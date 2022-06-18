Jacob “Greg” Strasburger, 73, went home to be with the Lord June 5, 2022 at his residence in Dunnellon, Florida.
He was born on June 5, 1949 in Caneyville, Kentucky to the late Jacob Phillip and Dovie (Swift) Strasburger.
He was preceded in death by one son, Terry Strasburger, and a daughter-in-law, Shannon Strasburger.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Debra Strasburger; his sons, David Scott Strasburger (Amanda), Joshua Phillip Strasburger (Jena), and Jonathan Andrew Strasburger (Jessica); and his daughter, Camela Dawn Mudd (Henry).
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. (noon) Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Gospel Light Missionary Baptist Church in Caneyville with Bro. Joshua Strasburger officiating. Burial was in the McCanless Cemetery in Spring Lick, Kentucky.
Visitation was at the Gospel Light Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
