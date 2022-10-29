James Carrol Durbin was born to Ephraim and Hazel Willis Durbin on Feb. 28, 1945 in Sunfish, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by family in Augusta, Georgia. He was a heavy construction contractor who specialized in building bridges, dams, and water and wastewater treatment plants throughout the states of Kentucky, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina. He was well-known in the industry for successfully completing difficult to construct (nearly impossible) projects and being a master of concrete construction. In between working on major construction projects, he built many homes and obtained several patents.
In 1983, he demolished and rebuilt a bridge in Evansville, Indiana within a span of 90 days. The existing bridge contained a vital telecommunication vault and, if it failed, would have knocked out communications to the west coast. His most noteworthy project was the Georgia-400 Atlanta Financial Center Justus C. Martin Tunnel, which involved removing the bottom three levels of a 10-story parking structure to construct large concrete supports for a 6-lane highway and MARTA station. After completing this astonishing feat, he received a Mission Impossible Award from his company.
The only thing he loved more than working was his family (or at least we think so). He loved taking his family on vacations when he wasn’t working. In his later years, his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He would always mention them to everyone he met.
He is survived by his sister, Norma Jean Blanton; his daughter, Jami Durbin, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; son, Todd Durbin (Thea), of Sacramento, California; daughter, Deonna Henry (Kerry), of Panama City Beach, Florida; honorary daughter, Glenda Johnson, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; and grandchildren, Sydney Henry, of Panama City Beach, Florida; and Jack and Kinley Durbin, of Sacramento, California.
The family will have a memorial service to be announced later. Please consider donating to National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726
