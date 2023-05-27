James Clyde Cubbage, age 71, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his home from natural causes.
He was born July 28, 1951, in Clarkson, to the late Walter Lewis and Amy Ashley Cubbage.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Duvall and Bro. Johnny Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation will after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
