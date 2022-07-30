James Darrell Frank, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home in Leitchfield.
He was born on April 26, 1950 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late John E. and Imogene Probus Frank.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laura Langdon Frank; a daughter, Beth Loyd (Richard); and a son, Wes Frank (LeaAnn).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Floyd Frank officiating. Burial was in the Stones View Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
