James “Jay” Edward Harrison, age 94, of Anneta, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on June 27, 1928 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Ira and Dolly Meredith Harrison.
Jay was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force who served his country during the Korean War and continued in Civil Service in Fort Knox until his retirement. Not only was he a lifelong member and deacon of the Anneta United Baptist Church, Jay was also a member of the Air Force Association, the VFW, and the Grayson County Historical Society. He also served on the boards of Grayson Manor Nursing Home, Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, and the Anneta Volunteer Fire Department, the latter of which he was a founding member.
He is survived by his daughters, Patty Parrigan, of Leitchfield, and Peggy Wirth (Paul), of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Jordan Davis (Kevin), Josey Crew (Roger), Thomas Parrigan, Tyra Keesee; Shannon Keen (TJ) & P.J. Wirth (Christina); eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Scotty Harrison (Doris), of Lindseyville; one sister, Betty Lou Gibson (Junior), of Clarkson; and a sister-in-law, Novella Hawes Harrison, of Louisville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Thelma Hester Harrison; a son-in-law Frank Parrigan; and a brother, Joe Harrison.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jerry Patton will be officiating. Burial will be in the Anneta United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
