James “Jim” Leo Lane, age 71, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1951 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, the son of the late Claude Edward and Mary Alexander Lane.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bettye Kelly Lane, of Caneyville, and two sons, Chris Lane (Erendida), of Fisherville, Kentucky, and Thomas Lane (Leeanna Adkins), of Caneyville. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen and a Memorial Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Doug King officiating. Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. Sunday until time of services.
