We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved father, James (Jimmy) Ray Large, peacefully and unexpectedly on the morning of July 10, 2022, after having his morning coffee, reading his Bible, and getting ready for church.
Predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Addie, and brothers and sisters, Ada Mae, Alva, Carl, Clifford, Gloria, Glenna, and Susie. He leaves behind the love of his life and partner of 51 years, Clara Rochelle Large, as well as his wonderful and much-loved stepchildren, Mike, JoEtta, and Roger (and Patti), and his baby girl, and pride and joy, Amy, and his treasured son by marriage and prime caregiver, Robert. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Arianna, Henri, Oliver, Pam, Gloria, J.W., Susie, and Becky, and great-grandchildren Aaron, Christian, Benjamin, Paige, Morgan, Landon, Madison, Mallory, Lacey Kate, Lindsay, and Jonah, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Born in Horse Creek, West Virginia on Aug. 16, 1941, to Ernest and Addie (Price) Large, the ninth out of 10 kids, Jimmy graduated from Marsh Fork High School in 1960, where he was a track star, and a member of the Craft, 4-H, and Bible clubs.
He was a successful businessman, self-employed for most of his life, owning various businesses ranging from real estate and multiple video stores to car dealerships and being one of the country’s first satellite television dealers. His last job before retiring was working for Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky, where he spent time ministering to grieving families. He often noted it was his favorite job ever, as he learned a lot about life there and what truly mattered. He spent most of his life living on his large farm in Leitchfield, Kentucky, where he loved riding the four-wheeler and fishing with his grandkids. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky, as recognition of his noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to his community, state, and nation. He was a licensed Baptist minister who loved preaching God’s word, teaching Bible classes, and spending countless hours every day listening to Gospel Music while singing along. His favorite scripture was Psalms 91, and it was the last one he read on the morning he passed.
In 2019, Jim retired and moved to Myrtle Beach to be with his children, Amy and Robert, and grandkids, Arianna, Henri, and Oliver. He enjoyed spending time looking for coins on the beach, playing putt-putt, and eating at Moe’s, Texas Roadhouse, and The Olive Garden. But more than anything else, he loved spending time with his family, cooking out in the backyard, eating Taco Tuesdays and Friday pizza nights, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows over the bonfire, playing board games (especially Phase 10 and Monopoly) with his grandkids, feeding the ducks, going on walks outside daily, and taking the family out to eat and shopping. He spent his final time on earth being lovingly cared for by Amy and Robert and living his life to the fullest extent possible. While he left our world far too soon and we would give anything to have him back with us, in the end, he was the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend, any of us could ever ask for, giving us all the greatest respect, deepest love, and utmost kindness, compassion, and grace possible, and teaching us all to live every single day like it was our last. To his very final moments, Jim Large lived life as big as possible. Now he is walking the streets of heaven with Jesus and singing his favorite gospel songs with the choir in heaven, just like he always dreamed about.
Dad, while we can no longer see you with our eyes and touch you with our hands, we will feel you and your love in our hearts forever. We love you, always.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet, SC is assisting the family.
