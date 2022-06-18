James Randall Thompson, age 79, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1942 in Hart County, Kentucky, the son of the late Elzie and Opal Jaggers Thompson.
He is survived by three sons, Terry Thompson (Robin Dupin), of Summit, Tracy Thompson (Tina), of Leitchfield, and Trenton Thompson, of Clarkson; and two daughters, Tina Marie Bruner (Lemuel), of Clarkson, and Tammy Vanmeter (Chip), of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Scott Thompson.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Wayne Clemons will be officiating. Burial will be in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
