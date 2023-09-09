James Rodney Meredith, age 55, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at his mother’s residence.
He was born Nov. 1, 1967, in Leitchfield, Kentucky to the late James and Sharon Haycraft Meredith. He was a retired construction worker, who loved to hunt and farm. He was a member of Sulphur Wells “Snap” Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Alvey Meredith; one daughter, Calyn Meredith; one step-daughter, Tiffany Willoughby (Garrett); one step-son, Trevor Hoben; a brother, Greg Meredith (Sarah); a granddaughter, Aubree; four step-grandchildren, Kenzie, Karter, Tayten and Trillyn; a special aunt, Winona Vick; and several more aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A joint funeral service for Rodney and his mother, Sharon, was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Larry Bell and Bro. Chris Cann officiating. Burial followed in the Logsdon Family Cemetery on his farm.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
