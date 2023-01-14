James Sylvester Sims, age 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at his residence.
He was born June 16, 1944, in Grayson County, to the late Maurice and Viola Frances Bradley Sims. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Peonia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Bernice Osnoe, Pauline Sims and Mary Doris Douthitt, and three brothers, Cletus Sims, Bernard Sims and Donald Sims.
James is survived by two brothers, Clevie J. Sims (Gerry) and John Sims (Eva); three sisters, Barbara Robinson, Bernetta Higdon (Milburn) and Brenda Bratcher (Don); a sister-in-law, Yvonne Sims; his very loving caregivers, Suzanne and Steve Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. (CST) Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Peonia with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. (CST) Sunday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (CST) Monday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.