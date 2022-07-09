James W. Dennis, age 89, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was born March 16, 1933, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to the late Earl Dennis and Odelene Sadler Salings. He worked for Diecks Lumber Co. in Elizabethtown, at Danee Oil Co. and was a janitor at Cecilia Bank before he became self-employed. He laid and finished hardwood floors, did tile work, insulated houses and painted. He attended church at Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Dennis; his parents; and two brothers, Hubert and Carl Dennis.
He is survived by his three children, James Richard Dennis, Marilyn Kay Dennis (Rondell) and Robert Preston Dennis (Sandy), all of Leitchfield; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Aileene Newton, Christine Durbin and Betty Jean Gilbert; and a special friend, Venice Eads.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission Church. Burial followed in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation was after 11 a.m. (CDT) Wednesday at the Church.
The family requested that everyone please wear a mask.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
