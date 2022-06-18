James Willis Wilson, 92, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington. Born July 29, 1929, in Grayson County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Wayne and Jewel (Wilkerson) Wilson. He was a US Navy and US Air Force veteran, and was retired from the US Government Geological Survey.
Survivors include one sister, Maxine Tucker, of Grand Junction, Colorado; one brother, Harry Wilson, of Raymore, Missouri; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Bob, and David Wilson; and a sister, Virginia Wilson.
No services are currently planned.
Ransdell Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
