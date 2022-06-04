Javier “Jay” Rodarte, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on July 21, 1959 in Acuna, Mexico the son of the late Jose and Maria Chumaseda Rodarte.
He is survived by his spouse, Linda Lush Rodarte, of Leitchfield; a daughter, Sarah Lee Rodarte; and three bonus children, Barry White (Priscilla), of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Debbie White, of Corinth, Kentucky, and Patrick White, of Danville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield with Father Steve Hohman officiating. Burial was in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
A Prayer Service was held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday, at which time services moved to the Church.
