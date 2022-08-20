Jean Marie Milliner, age 90, of Shelbyville, formerly of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Louisville. She was born on Nov. 26, 1931 in Leitchfield the daughter of the late James Horace and Antha Vivian Fraze Miller.
Jean was a member of Big Clifty Methodist Church. She loved music, especially country and Polka music. She enjoyed soap operas and she loved people; she never met a stranger. Those who knew Jean know that she always said “she lived for her children” but, more than words, she proved it with her love and actions.
Left to honor Jean’s memory are her daughter, Patricia “Pat” (Randy) Paul; her three sons, Thomas “Tom” (Denise), Roger (Teresa) and Mark (Theresa) Milliner; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin T. “Pete” Milliner, who died in 2009; a half-sister, June Aileen Mercer-Creager; a half-brother, William Delbert Conder; and an infant sister, Viola Conder.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission with Bro. Kenneth Allen Self officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and again from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Milliner. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jean Marie Milliner and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.