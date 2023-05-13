Jeffery Wade Hogan, age 55, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1968 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Willard and Bessie Lacefield Hogan.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Hogan (Jeremy Gordon), of Batavia, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Larry Lacefield officiating. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.