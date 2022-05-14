Jeffrey Dale Kurbis, age 62, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Jeff was born to Larry Bradford and Shirley (Blackburn) on Oct. 21,1959 in Springfield, Tennessee. He was later adopted by Norman Kurbis when Norman and Shirley were married.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary (Bauer) Kurbis; daughter, Faith (Mike) Gnewuch; daughter Leah Kurbis; son Caleb (Sarah) Kurbis; son Philip (Shanna) Kurbis; and son Daniel (Valerie) Kurbis.
The Christian Funeral Service will take place at Faith Lutheran Church in Radcliff, Kentucky on Saturday, May 14, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. (Eastern Time) with a light dinner to follow. The family will welcome guests before and after the service.
