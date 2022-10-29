Jeremy Ray Lindsey, age 39, of Caneyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born on Oct. 29, 1982, in Leitchfield the son of Geraldine Whitehead Lindsey and the late Faron Lindsey, Sr.
Left to honor Jeremy’s memory are his wife, Adriannia Graham; his children, Camron Lindsey and Rayela Lindsey; and his mother, Geraldine Whitehead Lindsey.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Steve Mahurin officiating. Burial was in the Lindsey Family Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and again from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
